HR County Health Doing Summer Food Handling Inspections

As summer arrives, the Hood River County Health Department becomes busy with inspecting food handling inspections, from restaurants to mobile carts to one-time events. Environmental Health Specialist Michelle McCafferty says if you are serving the public food, you need at least a temporary permit. McCafferty says the health department goes over the food safety plan for the event or business. She adds the main rules for all of us to remember when handling food this summer is to make sure hot food stays hot and cold food stays cold. Also, be sure to wash your hands after handling food, as McCafferty notes cross-contamination is a main cause of foodborne illness.