The Hood River County Commission received a report from its consultants on the first phase of its march toward putting either a prepared food and beverage tax and/or an increase in the public safety levy on the ballot in May. Stakeholder discussions were held in recent weeks, that showed there were generally positive views of the County’s performance, and some support for a prepared food and beverage tax but vehement opposition from the restaurant and lodging industry. And Ben Patinkin of Patinkin Research Strategies pointed out that the urgency to secure additional revenue and the time in will take to secure the public’s understanding of the County’s needs are a difficult balance to address to meet the Commission’s stated objective of having a tax measure on the May 2027 ballot. Consultants will do a poll of 400 Hood River County residents just after Thanksgiving, and should have results for the Commission by December 9.