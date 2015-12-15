HR County Gets Another Dollar Estimate For Prepared Food Tax

Hood River County has received from a second consultant a smaller expected amount of revenue generated from a proposed six percent prepared food and beverage tax. After receiving a $5.6 million estimate for 2028 from a study done by EcoNorthwest, Baker Tilly provided a number in 2026 dollars of $3.1 million. County Administrator Allison Williams says after adjustments for the different years, the gap was $1.7 million, adding reality would probably be in the middle. She says the goal remains to eliminate the County’s $2.1million operating deficit. The County is currently in the beginning stages of an outreach campaign including stakeholder interviews and focus groups, with an eye on putting a measure on the ballot in May.