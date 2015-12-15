HR County Fireworks Ban & ODF Regulated Use Closure Starts Next Week

Fireworks will be prohibited throughout Hood River County beginning this coming Sunday night at 11:59, following the Regulated Use Closure to be implemented by the Oregon Department of Forestry 12:01 next Monday morning. The Central Oregon District of ODF declared fire season last Monday. Hood River County is prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in its unincorporated areas until the Oregon State Forester suspends or terminates the closure. Beginning this Sunday, the Regulated Use Closure prohibits open campfires throughout the County Forest. Campfires will only be permitted inside fire rings at the Kingsley Campground through a special waiver until further notice. Portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed in forested areas. All vehicles on County Forest roads must be equipped with either a shovel and a gallon of water or a 2.5-pound fire extinguisher or larger. As part of the restrictions, County Forest trails will be closed to motorized use on Middle Mountain, Pinemont, and Fir Mountain due to fire danger. Motorized Off-Highway Vehicle use will still be allowed in Hood River County’s Northwest Area Trail System through a special ODF waiver until further notice.