HR County Commissions Appoints Odell Committee Members

Hood River County Commissioners appointed four people from 17 candidates to serve on an Odell Urban Unincorporated Plan Advisory Committee that will review documents related to development of such a plan and provide feedback to County staff and their consultants. Juan Reyes, Ken Goe, Sara Duckwall, and Liliana Lachino were selected from the group of hopefuls that Commissioners praised for their willingness to be involved. Commissioner Ed Weathers said the variety of viewpoints is important. The advisory Committee will meet up to four times between now and May 2027. It will be weighing in on topics that include a final community boundary location, future zoning designations, development standards, and other related topics to help guide how Odell grows in the future.