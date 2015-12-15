HR County Commission Talks Courthouse Costs

The Hood River County Commission decided to move forward with seeking reimbursement of $120,000 from an Association of Oregon Counties/Oregon Judicial Department task force and 100 percent of the cost of other design work for replacement of the County Courthouse, while at the same time seeking changes to state polices to make it more affordable for small counties to build what is required for modern courthouses. That after learning from a County task force working on the project that as it stands now, it would take a 30-year bond measure with a property tax rate of $1.80 per $1,000 of assessed value to cover the local cost of a new courthouse. The Commission felt that wasn’t a realistic ask of the citizenry. County Administrator Allison Williams said they will continue with trying to push the statewide conversation about how courthouses are paid for, and the need for the state to pick up a larger share. The County will also be putting together an estimated $1,000,000 request to the state for critical infrastructure needs at the current courthouse.