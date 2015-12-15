HR County Commission Discusses Revenue Options

The Hood River County Commission held a nearly two-hour brainstorming session focused on revenue options as it deals with both short-term and long-term budget challenges. It was in the aftermath of receiving a report two weeks ago from consulting firm Baker Tilly on the County’s operations and fiscal future. Commissioners asked staff to concentrate on four different possibilities, most notably a long-discussed prepared food and beverage tax concept, along with evaluating the feasibility of a permanent public safety district to remove that sector from the general fund, and layering a County transient lodging tax onto what is currently being collected. Commissioner Arthur Babitz pointed out the need to connect services that would be paid for with new revenue generation. If the County wants to put a prepared food and beverage tax on the May 2027 ballot, they would need to have it ready by February.