HR County Commission Discusses Opening To Forest Policy Document

Hood River County Commissioners started what figures to be a number of discussions surrounding a revised forest management plan policy with a discussion on what should be in the opening paragraph.  Commissioner Arthur Babitz questioned putting the priority of revenue generation in the first paragraph without acknowledging other goals, avoiding a priority order.  But Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer noted it is the Commission’s job in putting together the policy in a manner that is clear about what the County will seek to do.  County Administrator Allison Williams pointed out it helps staff to provide clarity.  The issue was tabled to a future meeting as Commissioners consider ideas for the opening paragraph of the policy.  In other business, the Commission decided to provide a letter of support for the Mt. Hood National Forest’s planned acquisition of 1,900 acres on the West Fork of the Hood River.

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