HR County Commission Approves Work On Parks Plan

Hood River County Commissioners approved awarding a contract to the firm GreenWorks to develop a master plan for the County parks system. County Parks and Buildings Maintenance Supervisor Matt Jordan says the intent is to put together a plan to present to the Commission in October 2027 that could then be implemented over a ten-year period. He adds along with an assessment of where they are now, there will be a study of camping demand and whether the County is meeting it, and a financial strategy. Cost of the study is not to exceed $166,348, with 75% of the funding for it coming from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s County Opportunity Grant Program.