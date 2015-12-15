HR County Commission Approves Carbon Reserve Fund

Hood River County Commissioners approved establishing a Carbon Reserve Fund for the collection and administration of the sale of carbon credits from the County Forest. The move comes as the County anticipates receiving the first revenues from the sale of carbon offset credits after years of work and planning. The County agreed to set aside forestlands that would not be cut for a given period of time, which fit with the County’s already established conservative harvest practices. County Administrator Allison Williams says some of the revenue will go towards adding a position to the short-staffed County Forestry Department to administer the program. Carbon Contract Sales Revenue is anticipated in the amount of $904,000 in the current fiscal year. $67,800 is to be held in reserves. Up to $150,000 will be appropriated for the necessary and authorized forester position. The remaining $686,200 transfers to the Forest Land Division of the Forestry Special Revenue Fund, which can only be used to acquire more forestlands.