HR County Christmas Project Applications Begin Friday

The Hood River County Christmas Project will start taking applications for holiday food and gift boxes on Friday. The Project is in its 102nd year, and last year they served about 975 families in Hood River County, accounting for nearly 4,000 people. That’s about double the number of five years ago. Christmas Project board president Heather Walker says they are expecting similar numbers this year. Walker says open registration online at hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com. Hood River County families who are receiving some kind of social service help or who are a food bank client are eligible for the assistance. Those without Internet access can call 541-329-0901. The email address is info@hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.