HR County Budget Panel To Hold Fourth Meeting Thursday

The Hood River County Budget Committee will meet for a fourth time on Thursday as it continues to go over the 2026-27 fiscal plan. Staff has been asked to find additional savings in a budget that is already very tight. County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer says they are going through the budget with a fine-tooth comb, adding she believes the main issue facing the County long-term is revenue. County Administrator Allison Williams says they are awaiting the final report on a recent review of the County’s operations, but she adds the preliminary findings show the County is already very lean. Euwer adds the revenue question will be a key part of Commission discussions in the next 12 months. Thursday’s budget committee meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the County Administration Building.