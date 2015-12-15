HR County Budget Panel To Hold Fourth Meeting Thursday

The Hood River County Budget Committee will meet for a fourth time on Thursday as it continues to go over the 2026-27 fiscal plan.  Staff has been asked to find additional savings in a budget that is already very tight.  County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer says they are going through the budget with a fine-tooth comb, adding she believes the main issue facing the County long-term is revenue.  County Administrator Allison Williams says they are awaiting the final report on a recent review of the County’s operations, but she adds the preliminary findings show the County is already very lean.  Euwer adds the revenue question will be a key part of Commission discussions in the next 12 months.  Thursday’s budget committee meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the County Administration Building.

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