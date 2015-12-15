HR County Budget Committee Plans Fifth Meeting

It will take another meeting for Hood River County’s Budget Committee to approve a financial plan for the 2026-27 fiscal year.  County Administrator Allison Williams presented just over $1 million in budget adjustments requested by the panel after there were objections to transferring $475,000 from the timber interest fund into the general fund in an attempt to the balance the budget.  Williams’ adjustments included continuing to leave currently open positons vacant for five months, but the committee increased that to twelve for a total savings of $750,000.  But the Committee also discussed about whether staff should have flexibility to change what positons to leave vacant as others come open.  Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer noted that kind of decision is what managers are hired to do.  The Committee asked staff to prepare a budget document that accounts for leaving the open positions vacant for twelve months, and scheduled another meeting for next Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Hood River County Administration Building.

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