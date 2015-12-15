HR County Budget Committee Approves 26-27 Budget

With plenty of reservations, Hood River County’s Budget Committee approved moving on to the County Commission a budget for 2026-27 that puts a twelve-month hiring appropriations freeze in place and spends down reserves by $2.7 million to balance the budget. It came after five meetings in which the panel wrestled with how specific they should be in the direction it gives, all while the County awaits a report from consultants Baker Tilly on how to become more efficient and be able to operate as revenues continue to lag behind increases in expenses. Most of the discussion was around leaving currently vacant positions unfilled, and how much flexibility administrators should have should more vacancies occur. County Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer said Administrator Allison Williams and department heads are going to be the one making the painful job decisions, even though the monetary situation is uncomfortable. The budget now heads to the County Commission for final approval at its June meeting.