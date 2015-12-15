HR County Approves Bridges Plan

The Hood River County Commission approved a County Bridges Capital Improvement Plan and detour options. County Public Works Director Cori Wiessner told Commissioners the plan was put together after bringing in an outside consultant to inspect the 26 bridges in the County road system. She says there are four bridges, three of which are east of Highway 35, for which repairs won’t extend their lifespan, and should be targeted for replacement rather than maintenance. Wiessner noted one of those bridges, on Fir Mountain Road at the East Fork Irrigation ditch, is being replaced in an East Fork Irrigation District project, and another on Fir Mountain over Neal Creek near Highway 35 will be the focus of a an application for a Rural and Tribal Assistance grant. The other two bridges are on Thomsen Road at Neal Creek and Wy’eth Road at Gorton Creek.