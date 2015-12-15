HR Council To Focus Bond Effort On Housing & Police Station

The Hood River City Council has chosen to focus on housing and a new police station for a possible November bond measure, and embark on a public education and engagement plan in advance of making final decisions in the summer.  Urban Renewal Administrator Will Norris told the Council how they educate residents on the two topics might involve different approaches, with the police station ask more straight forward to illustrate than the housing request.  The City’s plan is to conduct more polling in the summer after the education and engagement effort, and then determine whether to put the two options in one measure, or perhaps split them up.  The working bond measure about for each is $9 million.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK