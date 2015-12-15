HR Council Moves Toward Moratorium On Data Center Development

The Hood River City Council voted to ask municipal staff to bring them a resolution declaring a temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing, and approval of applications for data center development within the City of Hood River. The City does not currently have specific policies or development code provisions tailored to data centers, but the on-going update process for the code is expected to address them. There is also the reality that there are no current commercial or industrial parcels within Hood River that could handle a standard size data center, which generally requires approximately 40 acres of land. Councilor Anna Cavalieri voted for having the moratorium resolution brought forward, but also said it was “a solution looking for a problem.” The moratorium would be through the end of 2026.