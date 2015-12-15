HR Council Moves To Establish Proportionate Share For Roundabout

The Hood River City Council decided to have its staff bring back a resolution to establish a Proportionate Share Fee for a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cascade Avenue and Mt. Adams Street on the west side of Hood River. A roundabout to alleviate traffic tie-ups at the location is considered by many as a key to spurring housing development in the Westside Urban Renewal area. City Urban Renewal Administrator Will Norris says the fee would generate about 21% of the cost of the roundabout. Norris notes a proportionate share is often a developer’s least cost option. A proportionate share allows the City to spread the burden of improvement costs among future developments. In other City business, City Manager Abigail Elder told Councilors that Hood River Fire Chief Leonard Damian will be retiring, and recruitment for his replacement will start next week.