HR Council Moves Hotel Parking To Columbia Lot

The Hood River City Council approved a plan to restrict usage of its hospitality program downtown parking passes to the Columbia Avenue lot between 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. each day, eliminating on-street spaces. The move was made after some downtown businesses said parking availability was being squeezed since the opening of the Lightwell Hotel, which increased use of hospitality parking passes that have been available since 2012. City Councilors noted this will be an interim step as they review a 2019 parking study and update it where needed. It also may spark a renewed conversation about a parking garage in downtown Hood River.