HR Council Indicates Preference For Bond Package

A majority of the Hood River City Council indicated their current preference for a bond measure to take to voters next year would be a package that would include funding for a renovation of the police department headquarters at City Hall, a new public works building, money for land for affordable housing, and Safe Routes to School projects. City staff was looking for direction as they prepare to more fully develop a proposal and have polling conducted to determine if the voting public is of the same view. Mayor Paul Blackburn pointed out that what the Council may want might differ from the public. There was some discussion about whether to include helping Mid-Columbia Community Action establish a permanent shelter location in Hood River, either through funds that would be earmarked for affordable housing or some other area. Councilor Grant Polson noted the polling they receive from a professional firm should provide a multi-varied analysis on what citizens would prioritize for a bond measure.