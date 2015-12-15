HR Council Approves 25-26 Budget

The Hood River City Council has approved the FY 2025-26 municipal budget.  It went through three budget committee meetings during May to get to the Counci. City Finance Director Chris Longinetti outlined to the panel some of the projects the fiscal plan includes.  Among those are a five-year information technology plan, IT equipment replacements, and a utility rate study.  The general fund also includes a transfer to the building fund and a loan to the urban renewal agency in support of promoting housing production.  The public works budget includes plans for water, wastewater, stormline, and road improvements.  The budget was approved by a unanimous vote.

