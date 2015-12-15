HR Council Adopts TNC Fees

The Hood River City Council approved an annual fee schedule for what are termed Transportation Network Companies to operate within the City. The TNC fees will annually charge each company like Uber $1000 plus another $100 for each driver accessing the company’s digital network to operate in Hood River. City Manager Abigail Elder said the fees are modeled after other communities in Oregon. The new fee schedule was approved unanimously. Annual license fees for taxi cab companies and taxi cab permit fees for drivers remain unaffected by the TNC program.