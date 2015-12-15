HR City To Study Sewer Feasibility For Lot 600 On Westcliff Drive

The Hood River City Council approved getting an estimate on what it would cost to extend sewer service to a municipally owned 2.35 acre parcel known as Lot 600 north of Interstate 84 on Westcliff Drive to develop affordable or mixed development housing. The question is whether Lot 600 is a part of Morrison Park, which based on City records is unclear, even though the property is zoned in the Comprehensive Plan for residential use. If it is a part of the park, that would require a public vote to develop, based on a charter amendment approved by voters in the aftermath of attempts to zone Morrison Park Lot 700 for housing a few years ago requiring it for any change in how designated park land is used. Urban Renewal Administrator Will Norris told the Council the sewer estimate will dictate whether it’s worth moving toward a vote. Councilor Doug Stepina termed researching the sewer cost as part of due diligence. The cost of the sewer estimate is $20,594.