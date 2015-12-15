HR City Councilors Move To Second Phase Of Bond Surveys

Hood River City Councilors decided to move ahead with more polling for a potential November bond measure, after getting a report from consultants on an initial round of questions. Ben Pantinkin of Pantinkin Research Strategies said the survey of about 400 likely voters in December showed an outdated police facility and the lack of affordable housing were of the most concern for voters. The poll gave voters an option of four different bond packages ranging from $27 million for a variety of different projects to $9 million for just a police station only. Only the $27 million package even received a plurality, but still was under 50% approval, and Pantinkin noted the difficulty in building up to a majority yes vote. The next round of polling will focus on housing and a police facility. The first set of questions did not ask about a bond for just housing or a combination with police.