HR City Council Talks Bond Measure

The Hood River City Council held a special meeting Monday evening to discuss what projects should go into a potential November 2026 bond measure. A new or renovated police facility received the most support, with a new or renovated public works building, Safe Routes to School, and land for affordable housing also prioritized. There was also plenty of discussion regarding a roundabout at the intersection of Cascade Avenue and Mount Adams Drive, with Councilor Ben Mitchell noting it would be needed to fully unlock the Westside area for development. Next steps include further refinement by City staff, and bringing in a consultant to help guide the process of putting together the bond measure.