HR City Council Appoves Budget; Talks Small Grants

The Hood River City Council approved its 2026-27 budget on Monday. Most of the discussion before the approval revolved around a very small portion of it, $15,500 for disbursement of small grants. Councilor Gladys Rivera called for $5,000 of it to go towards mental health support for those impacted by immigration issues, $1,000 for sponsorship of youth sports programs, and committing to allocate a specific budget percentage to funds for small grants in the future. But that led to the question of how the fund came to be in the first place. Urban Renewal Administrator Will Norris noted it might be funds from brick sales for the downtown fountain that were made years ago and be dedicated to the Stratton Gardens’ maintenance. The Council passed the budget, and will discuss the small grants fund at a future meeting.