HR Chamber Director To Step Away

After more than five years as the leader of Visit Hood River, Chief Executive Officer Katie Kadlub has announced her intention to step down from the role. Her departure includes her leadership roles at both Visit Hood River and the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce. Kadlub will play a role in the search and hiring of her successor and will remain in place until mid-December or until the position has been filled and her replacement has been onboarded, whichever comes first. Chamber officials say Kadlub leaves behind a track record of progress and accomplishments, and significantly improved organizational financial stability. During Kadlub’s tenure, Visit Hood River introduced the Community Investment Grant Program, launched the stewardship-based “You’re our People” marketing campaign, and made significant progress in the DEI and LGBTQ spaces, as well as the overall inclusivity of Hood River as a travel destination.