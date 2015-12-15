Housing Summit Set For November 19

The fifth annual Mid-Columbia Housing Stabilization Summit will take place on November 19 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. The summit is hosted by the Mid-Columbia Houseless Collaborative, a large group of agencies in the region looking to improve the ability to prevent and end houselessness. Mid-Columbia Community Action Executive Director Leslie Naramore says this year’s event will put the spotlight on those locally who are doing the work to improve housing options. Session topics include civic engagement, fair housing in Oregon, older adults and houselessness, non-profit advocacy, cultural humility, and more. It’s a free event, but registration is required by November 13. To register, go to mccac.com.