Houseless Collaborative Hosts Documentary Screening Thursday

The Mid-Columbia Houseless Collaborative will host a free screening of the documentary film No Place To Grow Old, examining older adults aging into houselessness, Thursday evening at 6:30 in the Granada Theatre in The Dalles.  Sarah Kellems of Mid-Columbia Community Action says while the documentary is based on experiences in Portland, the problem is in this area as well.  And Kellems notes it’s not just housing, but also food banks seeing an increase in the numbers of seniors at their locations.  Thursday evening’s showing will include a free dinner for the first 150 attendees, a moderated discussion with members of the Houseless Collaborative, and the film screening.  Donations of shelf-stable food items for The Annex will be accepted at the door.  The Mid-Columbia Houseless Collaborative is a partnership bringing together 40 local organizations dedicated to addressing houselessness across Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat, and Skamania counties.

