Hotel Application For HR News Building Site Withdrawn

The application to build a hotel on the site of the former Hood River News building has been withdrawn by applicant Line 29 Architecture. The Hood River City Council was scheduled this evening to continue the public hearing on the municipal planning commission denial of a site plan review application for the project. But City Planning Director Dustin Nilsen says Line 29 informed the City late last week they were withdrawing their application. The hotel had been the subject of intense opposition, with those against it claiming it was incompatible with the surrounding neighborhood, and would create parking and traffic problems in the nearby area. The Hood River City Council will still meet tonight at 6 p.m. in Hood River City Hall. The Dalles City Council meets at 5:30 this evening in their chambers. Highlighting their agenda is a contract with Ajax Engineering to proceed with construction of the Federal Street plaza.