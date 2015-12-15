Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Approach Lane Closures Thursday

Temporary lane closures will be in place on roadways approaching both ends of the Hood River–White Salmon Bridge on Thursday to support work associated with the Hood River Bridge Replacement Project. The Port of Hood River says the lane closures will be on the Washington side of the bridge Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon, then move to the Oregon side from noon to 4:30 p.m. The closures are needed to complete on-land geotechnical drilling near the bridge approaches as part of ongoing engineering and design efforts. No work will occur on the bridge deck. Flaggers will be on site to manage traffic safely. Although minimal traffic impacts are anticipated, travelers are encouraged to allow extra time for unforeseen delays.