Hood River Warming Shelter Opens

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council opened the 24-bed Hood River Warming Shelter on 1733 Oak Street Monday morning. The Hood River Shelter is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is open throughout the winter season until March 2026. Warming Shelter placements are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there is not a waitlist. Shelter guest intakes take place from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. on weekdays throughout the season, as bed availability allows. Wraparound services for each client are engaged after initial intake paperwork is completed. Warming supplies are available at MCCAC offices weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mid-Columbia Community Action offices are at The Gloria Center on 2505 West 7th in The Dalles and on 606 State Street, Suite 1B, in Hood River. MCCAC will operate an emergency shelter at The Gloria Center in The Dalles during severe weather events, as staffing and volunteer capacity allows.