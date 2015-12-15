Hood River Vets’ Service Office Plans 250th Celebration June 27

The Hood River County Veterans’ Service Office will hold a celebration of America’s 250th Birthday on June 27. It will be an opportunity for Veterans and their friends to become connected with Veterans’ wellness resources. Hood River County Veterans’ Service Officer Lynetta Hickman says there will be a number of local and Veterans Administration offices represented there. There will also be light refreshments, and an America’s 250th birthday presentation as well. The event will be on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River of Life Assembly Church on 979 Tucker Road in Hood River. For information, call 541-386-1080.