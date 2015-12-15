Hood River Veterans Day Ceremony Unveils Nisei Highway Marker

American Legion Post 22’s Veterans Day ceremony in Hood River featured the unveiling of the Oregon Nisei Veterans Historical Marker installed on Highway 35 honoring the contributions of second generation Japanese Americans. Post 22 Commander Carl Casey told the gathering that during World War II the names of 16 Nisei soldiers whose names were removed in 1944 from the Hood River community military honor roll that was displayed on the outside wall of the former county courthouse. He pointed out all Veterans deserve our gratitude and respect. Eric Ballinger said his grandfather served in World War II, adding if not for the perseverance of the Nisei, he would not be living their dreams of a better life. His daughter, Mia Ballinger, spoke to the importance of the Highway 35 marker, saying it continues a legacy that should be remembered and commemorated. Afterwards, there was a dedication ceremony for the marker at its location on Highway 35 where the Nisei Veterans Highway sign is located.