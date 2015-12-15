Hood River Veterans Day Ceremony Can Be Viewed Online

Registration for Hood River’s Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday morning at the River of Life Assembly Church is at capacity, but it can still be viewed online. Event co-organizer Linda Tamura says it will be available for viewing at Anderson Tribute Center and on its Facebook page, and on Instagram at PDX JACL. The event put by American Legion Post 22 will mark the Oregon Nisei Veterans Historical Marker installed on Highway 35 honoring the contributions of second generation Japanese Americans and officially commemorates Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. It begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. There will also be a dedication ceremony for the marker at 1 p.m. at its location on Highway 35 where the Nisei Veterans Highway sign is located. The program also will honor 16 Nisei soldiers whose names were removed in 1944 from the Hood River community military honor roll that was displayed on the outside wall of the former county courthouse.