Hood River URA To Ask Community How To Use Remaining Waterfront Funds

The Hood River City Council, acting in its capacity as the Urban Renewal Agency, plans to move forward with asking the community how to use $1 million in remaining funds before closing out the Waterfront Urban Renewal District. The Urban Renewal Advisory Committee picked out four options to consider, rather than sending the money back to taxing districts. URA Board Chair Doug Stepina pointed out that those districts have benefited from what the Waterfront District has already done. If the $1 Million was returned to districts, about half would end up out of the area in the state’s common school fund, and about $250,000 would go to the City, leaving only approximately $250,000 that would go to the districts. The potential projects include helping the Port of Hood River move forward with the Second and Riverside Roundabout, helping Columbia Area Transit with a proposed interregional transit hub, Waterfront Park Restroom and Playground renovation, or creating public art in the Waterfront with the Art of Community.