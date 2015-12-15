Hood River URA Approves Changes To Middle Housing Incentives

The Hood River City Council, in its role as the Urban Renewal Agency board, approved changes to the URA’s Middle Housing Incentive Program after not receiving any applications in its first year of existence.  Urban Renewal Administrator Will Norris presented three revisions.  One was to detach the program from middle housing standards and moving to simply size-based standards, another would provide the funding incentives earlier in the development process, and a third move from a sliding scale of development fee equalization to a flat $12,500 per unit.  Norris noted there was a need to make the program simpler and more predictable for developers to able to attract funding for projects.  Norris said the Urban Renewal Advisory Committee recommended the program be looked at again in six months to see if the changes make a difference.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK