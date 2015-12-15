The Hood River City Council voted to apply for the community to be a host community of the Olympic Torch relay for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. The City was invited to apply, and Visit Hood River has offered to take the lead role in organizing and coordinating a community committee to support the event should Hood River be considered. There would be a number of requirements for a host city to provide, and Councilor Doug Stepina noted Visit Hood River has been informed the City can only provide some basics. While cost remained a question, the Council agreed to move forward with the application, as it would not necessarily commit Hood River to participate. There is a process including a visitation before a community would be selected to take part.