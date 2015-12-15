Hood River Schools To Ask Legislature To Keep Option Equalization

The Hood River County School District will be asking Oregon legislators to maintain the local option equalization grant it receives. The Hood River district is one of four in the state to receive the grant, which school districts receive when its voters pass a local option levy, as has occurred in Hood River County for the last 20 years. But the Oregon Department of Education has proposed eliminating the grants to meet a requested 2 1/2% to 5% budget cut. District Superintendent Bill Newton says what the grant provides is important, and also was a promise to district voters as part of supporting the local option levy. Beaverton, Philomath, and Sweet Home are the other school districts to receive the grant. The Oregon Legislature convenes in February.