Hood River Schools Conducting Strategic Plan Survey

The Hood River County School District is conducting an online survey as it begins the process of developing its next five-year strategic plan.  The survey will guide the district in assessing progress during its current strategic plan, and starts the development of a new plan going into effect next school year.  District Superintendent Bill Newton says they are asking the community what they want to see in the plan.  Newton says after the survey, the district will embark on listening sessions to be held at local schools.  The survey is available at the Hood River County School district website, hrcsd.k12.or.us, and will be up through next Tuesday.

