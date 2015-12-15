Hood River Schools Begin Kindergarten Enrollment

The Hood River County School District has opened kindergarten and new student enrollment for the 2026-27 school year.   Families with children who will be five years old by September 1 of this year are eligible to enroll their children at their neighborhood school.  Kindergarten orientation is planned for April 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 at each elementary school.  New student enrollment is exclusively for those who have not attended a school in the Hood River County School District during the current academic year.  To enroll new students, complete an online form available on the district website, and visit the enrollment page on the site.

