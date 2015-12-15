Hood River School Officials Continue Budget Discussion

As Hood River County School District board members received an update on budget work, conversation turned toward the proposed move of Early Intervention and Early Childhood Special Education services from the old Pine Grove School campus to space in Mid-Valley Elementary School.  A number of board members asked for more financial detail on what would be save by the move and the potential costs involved to get the Mid-Valley location ready for the program.  Superintendent Bill Newton says they will have those numbers for the budget committee in late April, adding there are number of factors involved in the decision, including the age of the building, which is over 100 years old.  District Chief Financial Officer Mark DeMoss says the Oregon Department of Education anticipates it will cost $2.5 million over the next ten years to maintain the Pine Grove building in its current condition.

 

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