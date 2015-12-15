Hood River School Enrollment Trend Continues

Hood River County School District doesn’t have its initial enrollment figures complete at this point, but it appears a gradual downward trend continues. Superintendent Bill Newton says last year’s high school graduating class was about 70 students larger than the one behind it, which is added to the high cost of housing and lowering birth rates dropping school numbers. But Newton also says the impact of families moving into the Mariposa Village housing development has led to an uptick in enrollment at Westside Elementary School. Newton says Westside is currently just over 400 students, but there is capacity for 550, so that increase won’t require any kind of adjustments.