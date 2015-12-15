Hood River School District Enrollment Down By 75

Hood River County School District enrollment is down by 75 students from one year ago, continuing a multi-year trend.  District Human Resources Director Gus Hedberg gave a presentation to the district board on Wednesday.  He said much of the reason for this year’s drop revolves around last year’s high school senior class being replaced by a much smaller kindergarten class.  Total enrollment in the district for this year is 3,730 students, and Hedberg says lower birth rates have their projection models continuing to go down.  He did point out the two projection models they use have drastically different kindergarten projections for next year.  Hedberg says the district will conduct an early “Kindergarten Roundup” event to get a better idea of what they should prepare for.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK