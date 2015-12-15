Hood River School District Enrollment Down By 75

Hood River County School District enrollment is down by 75 students from one year ago, continuing a multi-year trend. District Human Resources Director Gus Hedberg gave a presentation to the district board on Wednesday. He said much of the reason for this year’s drop revolves around last year’s high school senior class being replaced by a much smaller kindergarten class. Total enrollment in the district for this year is 3,730 students, and Hedberg says lower birth rates have their projection models continuing to go down. He did point out the two projection models they use have drastically different kindergarten projections for next year. Hedberg says the district will conduct an early “Kindergarten Roundup” event to get a better idea of what they should prepare for.