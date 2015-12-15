Hood River School Committee To Look At Facility Priorities

The Hood River County School District’s Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee will be meeting this week to discuss priorities for a potential November bond measure after spending the last year examining the district’s various building needs. District Superintendent Bill Newton says they have developed a list of about $200 million worth of projects, and now they need to decide what is most important to get done, and how big a bond measure district voters would be comfortable with. Newton noted during their fact-finding tours, needed improvements to heating and air conditioning systems stood out, particularly with warming temperatures during shoulder seasons.