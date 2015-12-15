Hood River School Committee To Look At Facility Priorities

The Hood River County School District’s Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee will be meeting this week to discuss priorities for a potential November bond measure after spending the last year examining the district’s various building needs.  District Superintendent Bill Newton says they have developed a list of about $200 million worth of projects, and now they need to decide what is most important to get done, and how big a bond measure district voters would be comfortable with.  Newton noted during their fact-finding tours, needed improvements to heating and air conditioning systems stood out, particularly with warming temperatures during shoulder seasons.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK