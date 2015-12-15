Hood River Port Commission Votes Against Amazon Extension

The Port of Hood River Commission narrowly voted this week to not grant Amazon a 45-day extension on their proposed sale of approximately 11 acres at the Lower Hanel Mill site near Odell. The decision gives Amazon until Monday to notify the Port that it intends to move forward with the $3.4 million purchase to place a distribution facility on the site. In May, the Hood River County Planning Commission turned down Amazon’s application to proceed, and that decision is scheduled for an August 17 hearing before the County Commission. But Port Commissioner Ben Sheppard pointed out even if the County Commission upheld Amazon’s appeal, it’s likely the matter would go to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, and he felt the company would ask for another extension. The vote was 3-2, with Sheppard, Tor Bieker, Kathryn Thomas voting against the extension, and Heather Gehring and Kristi Chapman voting in favor. If Amazon informs the Port it wants to go ahead and close on the property, there would then be 30 days to complete that process.