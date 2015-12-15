Hood River Pool Option Survey Available

After an open house and an initial community survey, the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District is continuing its swimming pool options study to evaluate the future of the aging Hood River Aquatic Center. An online survey at hoodriverparksandrec.org include details on three different pool design concepts, including estimated costs and an opportunity to provide feedback. One would involve renovation of the existing pools and replacement of the pool house. A second concept is a full replacement of the pool with a new layout and updated features, maintaining the same square footage as the first concept. And the third option is full replacement with a slightly larger facility and a different layout, designed to support future growth in community use and programming. The survey is at hoodriverparksandrec.org through September 28.