Hood River Police Station Bond On November Ballot

Voters in Hood River are deciding during the current election whether to approve renovations to the municipal police department in the bottom floor of City Hall. City Councilor Anna Cavalieri outlines what they will be looking to fix, including remediating health and safety hazards. The $8.7 million bond will have a tax rate of 34 cents per one-thousand dollars of assessed property value. It’s one of two money measures the City of Hood River has on the ballot. A bond for development of workforce housing is also being voted on during the current election.