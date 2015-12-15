Hood River Police Seek Information In Shooting Investigation

Hood River Police and the Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team is seeking help from the public as it investigates an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of 1695 Oak Street.  Officers received a report of shots being fire at approximately 2:13 a.m. on Saturday morning, and when they arrived at the scene found that 21-year-old Yahir Castillo-Alvarez had been shot multiple times.  Hood River Police say Castillo-Alvarez was taken to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.  There has been no update on his condition.  The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.  The Major Crimes Team would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. on Saturday morning in the area of 1695 Oak Street.  Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call Detective Ben Oka at the Hood River Police Department at 541-387-5257 or e-mail B.Oka@cityofhoodriver.gov, or the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-387-7077.

 

