Hood River Planning Panel Hears Testimony On Amazon Appeal

The Hood River County Planning Commission heard nearly three hours of testimony on a Thrive Hood River appeal of a staff decision to approve an industrial land use permit for a 48,960 square foot Amazon distribution center on former Lower Hanel Mill land north of Highway 35 and southeast of Mill Creek Road. No decision was rendered, as Commissioners elected to keep the record open until April 29, allow seven more days after that for rebuttals, and then seven more days reserved for final comments from the applicant. The Planning Commission would then deliberate at its May 27 meeting. The planning panel heard a large amount of opposition, with most citing concerns for traffic on Highway 35 and adjacent roads. Both the Oregon Department of Transportation and Hood River County Public Works have indicated they have no concerns after a traffic study done by the applicants based on a Wednesday last September. But opponents disputed that study, offering their personal histories with traffic in that area.